Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $276,217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12,032.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,767,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $8,572,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,902 shares of company stock valued at $56,863,950. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,337. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.75 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.91.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

