Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 39,440 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 425,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,799. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

