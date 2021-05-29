Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,803,000 after purchasing an additional 411,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,291,000 after buying an additional 145,398 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,268,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,251,000 after buying an additional 95,264 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,754,000 after buying an additional 816,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

HI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 282,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,531. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.