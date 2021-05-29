Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.5% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after buying an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after buying an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,408,000 after buying an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,040,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after buying an additional 64,849 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.23. 509,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,957. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.