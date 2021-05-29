Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $23,045,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,979. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

