Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 24,084 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,279. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

