Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.19.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.44. 472,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,184. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.71. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $192.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

