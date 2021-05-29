James L. Bersani Sells 36,458 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LB stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $69.87. 3,626,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,272,596. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in L Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

