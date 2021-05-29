JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. 456,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,924. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

