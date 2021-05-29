JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “
Shares of JBGS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. 456,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,924. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90.
In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.