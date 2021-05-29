Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $25,357,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WK opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.96 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.69 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $79,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $132,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.