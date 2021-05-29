Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ENI in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter.

E has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:E opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

