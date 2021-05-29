Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €13.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.90 ($15.18).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

