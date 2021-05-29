Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marks and Spencer Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAKSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.82.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.