Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

