Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

