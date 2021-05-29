Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for America’s Car-Mart in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.24. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $77.60 and a 12 month high of $177.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

