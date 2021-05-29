Jeffrey C. Sprecher Sells 109,037 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ICE stock opened at $112.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.47. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

