John A. Roberts Acquires 7,440 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts bought 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $25,147.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VYNT opened at $3.69 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNT. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio during the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

