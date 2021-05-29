John A. Roberts Buys 7,041 Shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) CEO John A. Roberts purchased 7,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $24,995.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,019.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VYNT stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vyant Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc operates as a biotechnology drug discovery company. The company, through its subsidiary, StemoniX, develops and manufactures at-scale human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cell-derived neural and cardiac screening platforms for drug discovery and development. StemoniX, through collaborations with drug discovery organizations, tests compounds in-house, creates cell-based disease models, and operationalizes custom human iPSC-derived disease models for high-throughput screening.

