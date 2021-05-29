John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Down 74.9% in May

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the April 29th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

HEQ stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,096. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $12.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

