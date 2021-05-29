John P. Sexton Sells 1,033 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

