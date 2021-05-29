John P. Sexton Sells 1,033 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CBOE stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $116.39.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.31.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
