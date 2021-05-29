Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

