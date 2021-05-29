JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $379.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $357.00 to $379.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $345.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.