JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

HXGBY opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.5403 dividend. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

