JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after buying an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

