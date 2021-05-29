Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 656,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 390,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 153,150 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.