KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NYSE:KAR opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

