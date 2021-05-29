Katherine(Kate) Farrar Acquires 1,521 Shares of Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar purchased 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$19.73 ($14.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,009.33 ($21,435.24).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.
About Seven Group
