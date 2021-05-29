Katherine(Kate) Farrar Acquires 1,521 Shares of Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) Stock

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW) insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar purchased 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$19.73 ($14.09) per share, with a total value of A$30,009.33 ($21,435.24).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About Seven Group

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses in Australia and internationally. It operates through WesTrac, Coates Hire, AllightSykes, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services in Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory.

