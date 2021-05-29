KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.62 billion. KB Home reported sales of $913.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,923,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

