KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 460,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,567 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KBR were worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth $206,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KBR news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $42.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

