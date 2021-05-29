KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $51.89 on Friday. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion and a PE ratio of 345.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,167,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,744 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after acquiring an additional 602,372 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 6,387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,931 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

