Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Outperform

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $16.42.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

