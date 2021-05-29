Keep4r Price Hits $5.64 on Top Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Keep4r has a total market cap of $470,761.74 and approximately $25,608.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.64 or 0.00016191 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00076705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00883807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.72 or 0.09262248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00090694 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

