Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KELYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $154,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,928 shares of company stock worth $199,943. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.