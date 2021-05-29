Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.00.

KEL opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$3.19. The firm has a market cap of C$580.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$41.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.1089109 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,096,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$47,185,760.40.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

