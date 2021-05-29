Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

KW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.84. 430,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

