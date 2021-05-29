Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PPRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue cut Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at $91.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.85. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.