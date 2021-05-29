Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 157,667 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 133.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

WBA stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

