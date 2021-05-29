Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $167.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

