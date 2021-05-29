Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $16.28 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

