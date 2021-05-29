Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

