Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 26,919 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,919 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $176.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $178.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

