Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $55.20 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

