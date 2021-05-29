Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $154.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $144.03 and a one year high of $201.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

