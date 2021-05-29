Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $46,238,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

