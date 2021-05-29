Keybank National Association OH Sells 204 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,161.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $584,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of -118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

