KeyCorp Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $157.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.87. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $139.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.