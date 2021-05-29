KeyCorp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 34,517 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 900% compared to the average daily volume of 3,451 call options.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $23.04 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

