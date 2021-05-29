Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $271.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.50 million and the highest is $281.11 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $238.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,093,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,559. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

