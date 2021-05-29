Kingsoft Cloud (KC) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ: KC) is one of 313 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kingsoft Cloud to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion -$147.47 million -43.40 Kingsoft Cloud Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 57.64

Kingsoft Cloud’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kingsoft Cloud. Kingsoft Cloud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66% Kingsoft Cloud Competitors -39.47% -60.48% -3.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kingsoft Cloud and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kingsoft Cloud Competitors 2146 11258 21027 604 2.57

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud rivals beat Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

